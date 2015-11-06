FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UAW workers at two more GM plants back contract: Detroit News
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy and Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Ex-manager to face charges in Philippines for cyber heist
Cyber Risk
Ex-manager to face charges in Philippines for cyber heist
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
November 6, 2015 / 4:10 PM / 2 years ago

UAW workers at two more GM plants back contract: Detroit News

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An American flag flies in front of the United Auto Workers union logo on the front of the UAW Solidarity House in Detroit, Michigan, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

(Reuters) - Workers at General Motors Co’s (GM.N) two large assembly plants in Ohio and Michigan backed the company’s new four-year contract with the United Auto Workers, the Detroit News reported.

A majority of the 4,100 workers represented by UAW Locals 1714 and 1112 at the Lordstown assembly in Ohio supported the pact, according to the report. (detne.ws/1HgGmIJ)

More than half of the 3,000 workers represented by UAW Local 602 at the Lansing assembly plant were in favor of the deal, the newspaper said.

The UAW will release official results of voting by this weekend.

The new contract has already won the approval of workers at the company’s plants in Fort Wayne-Indian, Wentzville-Missouri, and Spring Hill-Tennessee.

Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.