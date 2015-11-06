UAW workers at two more GM plants back contract: Detroit News

An American flag flies in front of the United Auto Workers union logo on the front of the UAW Solidarity House in Detroit, Michigan, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

(Reuters) - Workers at General Motors Co’s (GM.N) two large assembly plants in Ohio and Michigan backed the company’s new four-year contract with the United Auto Workers, the Detroit News reported.

A majority of the 4,100 workers represented by UAW Locals 1714 and 1112 at the Lordstown assembly in Ohio supported the pact, according to the report. (detne.ws/1HgGmIJ)

More than half of the 3,000 workers represented by UAW Local 602 at the Lansing assembly plant were in favor of the deal, the newspaper said.

The UAW will release official results of voting by this weekend.

The new contract has already won the approval of workers at the company’s plants in Fort Wayne-Indian, Wentzville-Missouri, and Spring Hill-Tennessee.