Vodafone sells Dutch fixed-line operations to T-Mobile
AMSTERDAM Vodafone's Dutch subsidiary said on Friday it had sold fixed-line operations with around 150,000 customers to Deutsche Telekom subsidiary T-Mobile Nederland for an undisclosed sum.
TAIPEI Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] will focus on organic growth as it expands into Southeast Asian markets, a senior vice president told Reuters on Friday.
It will also seek to work with Taiwan's government toward a regulatory environment that will allow ride-sharing to flourish, David Plouffe, Uber's senior vice president of policy and strategy, said in an interview.
Uber faces increasing competition in Southeast Asia, such as from Gojek in Indonesia. Analysts have said such competition could prompt Uber to acquire some of its rivals as it expands.
"I think our view is that we prefer to build and succeed on our own, and that's what our focus is," Plouffe said.
(Reporting by Faith Hung)
ISTANBUL Access to social media sites Twitter and Whatsapp was blocked in Turkey on Friday, an internet monitoring group said, following the detentions of 11 pro-Kurdish lawmakers in the mainly Kurdish southeast overnight.
SAN FRANCISCO Telecommunications firms Windstream Holdings Inc and EarthLink Holdings Corp are in talks to merge in an all-stock deal that would allow them to better compete against rivals, people familiar with the matter said.