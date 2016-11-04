A photo illustration shows the Uber app logo displayed on a mobile telephone, as it is held up for a posed photograph in central London, Britain October 28, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Illustration

TAIPEI Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] will focus on organic growth as it expands into Southeast Asian markets, a senior vice president told Reuters on Friday.

It will also seek to work with Taiwan's government toward a regulatory environment that will allow ride-sharing to flourish, David Plouffe, Uber's senior vice president of policy and strategy, said in an interview.

Uber faces increasing competition in Southeast Asia, such as from Gojek in Indonesia. Analysts have said such competition could prompt Uber to acquire some of its rivals as it expands.

"I think our view is that we prefer to build and succeed on our own, and that's what our focus is," Plouffe said.

(Reporting by Faith Hung)