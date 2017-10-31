Uber CEO says company's future in Brazil in the balance

BRASILIA (Reuters) - The chief executive of Uber Technologies Inc, Dara Khosrowshahi, said on Tuesday that his company’s future in Brazil depends on government decisions, as the Brazilian Senate prepared to vote on regulating car hailing apps.

The chief executive of Uber Technologies Inc, Dara Khosrowshahi attends a meeting with Brazilian Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles (not pictured) in Brasilia, Brazil October 31, 2017. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

“It depends on the decisions of the government,” Khosrowshahi told reporters when asked whether Uber would leave Brazil if the bill with tough regulations was enacted. He spoke after meeting with Brazil’s Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles.