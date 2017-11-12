FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
London mayor supports compromise efforts between regulator and Uber
#Business News
November 12, 2017 / 9:55 AM / Updated 12 minutes ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - London mayor Sadiq Khan said on Sunday he supported efforts by the city’s transport regulator Transport for London to try to reach a compromise with Uber after the taxi app confirmed it would appeal in a running row over workers’ rights.

FILE PHOTO - London Mayor Sadiq Khan addresses a debate in Brussels, Belgium March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Picture

“Uber are challenging Transport for London through the courts as is their right to do so ... I support the TFL commissioner meeting with the global CEO of Uber to see if we can reach a compromise,” Khan told the BBC’s Andrew Marr show.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

