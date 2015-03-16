Uber CFO Brent Callinicos steps down

An illustration picture shows the logo of car-sharing service app Uber on a smartphone next to the picture of an official German taxi sign in Frankfurt, September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

(Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc’s Chief Financial Officer Brent Callinicos is stepping down, the online taxi service’s CEO said in an email to investors.

The company has not named a replacement to Callinicos, but Gautam Gupta, “Brent’s right hand on Strategic Finance” will be the acting head of the finance division, Chief Executive Travis Kalanick said in the email seen by Reuters.

Callinicos, a former Google Inc (GOOGL.O) executive, will be an advisor to Uber.

“Brent has done a wonderful job here at Uber but has decided that it is time for his next journey, one where his wife and daughter take the front seat,” Kalanick wrote in the email.

Callinicos, who joined Uber in 2013, served as treasurer and chief accountant at Google.