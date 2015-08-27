FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Uber China closes $1 billion fundraising round: sources
#Technology News
August 27, 2015 / 2:57 PM / 2 years ago

Uber China closes $1 billion fundraising round: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A taxi is reflected in a window at the office of taxi-hailing service Uber Inc in Hong Kong, China August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc’s [UBER.UL] China arm has closed its $1 billion fundraising round early, according to two people with knowledge of the matter, with investors still hopeful for the U.S.-based ride service despite strong domestic competition in the car-hailing market.

Investors in Uber’s Chinese unit include Hillhouse Capital, Asia’s biggest hedge fund, Chinese Internet giant Baidu Inc, China CITIC Bank Corp Ltd, China Life Insurance Co Ltd, Ping An Insurance Group Co of China among others, said one of the people.

A spokeswoman for Uber declined to comment.

The deal was oversubscribed, said the second source directly familiar with the fundraising. According to a fundraising document seen by Reuters last week, this round values Uber China at $7 billion, with the unit planning to list on the mainland by 2020.

Reporting by Paul Carsten and Engen Tham, additional reporting by Shu Zhang; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

