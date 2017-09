A taxi is reflected in a window at the office of taxi-hailing service Uber Inc in Hong Kong, China August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc’s China unit has raised $1.2 billion as part of an ongoing fundraising round, the U.S. ride-hailing service’s CEO Travis Kalanick said on Monday, even as its Chinese rival Didi Kuaidi raises $3 billion.

Uber’s Kalanick made the comments in an interview with Chinese news website Sina.com, which were confirmed by an Uber China spokeswoman.