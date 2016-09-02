The logo of Didi Chuxing is seen at its headquarters in Beijing, China, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo - RTX2GOMR

SHANGHAI China's commerce ministry is investigating the planned merger of ride-hailing firm Didi Chuxing and the Chinese unit of U.S. rival Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] over anti-monopoly concerns, the ministry's spokesman said on Friday.

Shen Danyang told reporters that the Ministry of Commerce would look to protect fair market competition and consumer interests regarding the deal, which will create a roughly $35 billion giant.

The ministry last month said it had not received the necessary application to merge from the two firms.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh and Adam Jourdan)