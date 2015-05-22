FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Uber in talks with banks for $1 billion credit facility: WSJ
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
May 22, 2015 / 5:39 AM / in 2 years

Uber in talks with banks for $1 billion credit facility: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An employee works inside the office of U.S. online cab-hailing company Uber, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, April 24, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

(Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc is seeking a $1 billion credit line from banks, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The cab-hailing company is in talks with a number of large banks for the loan, asking them how much they would commit and at what terms, the Journal reported, citing the people. (on.wsj.com/1JFcZP0)

About six to seven banks are expected to be part of the facility, the newspaper said.

An initial public offering is not imminent, the Journal reported, adding that one person said a debut was not expected until next year at the earliest.

The credit facility, known as a revolver, is not needed to fund Uber’s day-to-day business, the Journal reported.

San Francisco-based Uber, which has grown rapidly in value to be worth around $40 billion, recently submitted a $3 billion bid for Nokia Oyj’s map business HERE.

Uber declined to comment.

Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.