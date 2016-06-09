FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German court upholds ban of unlicensed Uber taxi service
June 9, 2016 / 1:37 PM / a year ago

German court upholds ban of unlicensed Uber taxi service

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - A German court on Thursday upheld the country’s ban of ride-hailing app UberPOP, which offers taxi services by unlicensed cab drivers, in a further setback for the online firm which faces uphill legal battles throughout Europe.

The Higher Regional Court in Frankfurt rejected Uber’s appeal against the verdict by a lower court last year in March, which set stiff fines for any violations of local transport laws after German taxi operator group Taxi Deutschland had filed a complaint.

UberPOP, an online service that links private drivers with passengers via their mobile phones, has seen taxi drivers protest against it throughout Europe and to date has been declared illegal by courts in Italy, Spain and Germany, while appeals are pending in Belgium and the Netherlands.

Reporting by Frank Siebelt; Writing by Tina Bellon; Editing by Georgina Prodhan

