Tech workers find communal living a solution for high rents
SAN FRANCISCO Zander Dejah, 25, pays $1,900 a month rent to live in a downtown San Francisco house with at least 40 other people, many of whom sleep in bunk beds.
SAN FRANCISCO Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] has prohibited the use of its so-called "Greyball" technology to target regulators, ending a program that had been critical in helping Uber evade authorities in cities where the service has been banned.
Uber is reviewing the different ways the technology has been used and is "expressly prohibiting its use to target action by local regulators going forward," Uber Chief Security Officer Joe Sullivan said in a blog post on Wednesday.
The ride-hailing company last week confirmed the existence of the "Greyball" program, which uses data from the Uber app and other methods to identify and circumvent officials who aimed to ticket or apprehend drivers in cities that opposed Uber's operations.
(Reporting by Heather Somerville, editing by G Crosse)
SAN FRANCISCO Zander Dejah, 25, pays $1,900 a month rent to live in a downtown San Francisco house with at least 40 other people, many of whom sleep in bunk beds.
DETROIT California, the largest U.S. car market, plans to allow testing on public roads of self-driving vehicles without human backup drivers by the end of the year, state officials said Friday.
NEW YORK The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday denied a request to list what would have been the first U.S. exchange-traded fund built to track bitcoin, the digital currency.