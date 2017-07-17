Uber says will suspend operations in Macau

FILE PHOTO - A man arrives at the Uber offices in Queens, New York, U.S. on February 2, 2017.

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Ride-sharing company Uber Technologies Inc said on Monday it will suspend operations in the former Portuguese territory of Macau from July 22 as it could "not secure a business environment" to "unlock the full benefits of ride-sharing".

Uber, in its official website, said it was exploring ways to serve the Chinese-controlled territory again and had started talks with business partners, including transport operators and hotels.