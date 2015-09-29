Dutch prosecutors: raids on Uber offices in Amsterdam in taxi probe

The logo of car-sharing service app Uber on a smartphone over a reserved lane for taxis in a street is seen in this photo illustration taken in Madrid on December 10, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch prosecutors said on Tuesday they have raided Uber’s European headquarters in Amsterdam in a criminal investigation into whether the car-hailing company is offering illegal taxi services.

In a statement, the Netherlands’ national financial crimes prosecutor said it believes Uber has continued allowing drivers without taxi licenses to offer paid rides via its UberPOP service, despite previous fines of 450,000 euros.

Agents from the country’s Transport Inspectorate have seized administrative records from the company, it said.