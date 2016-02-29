FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Michigan Uber shooting victim's condition improves
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
February 29, 2016 / 4:35 PM / 2 years ago

Michigan Uber shooting victim's condition improves

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A 14-year-old Michigan girl, critically wounded in a deadly shooting spree for which Uber driver has been charged, was taken off a ventilator and is breathing on her own, her mother said.

Abigail Kopf had been in critical condition following the five-hour shooting rampage that killed six people on Feb. 20 in Kalamazoo, about 150 miles (240 km) west of Detroit, but her mother said online that her daughter’s condition was improving.

“They are taking my beautiful daughter off her ventilator within the next hour to see if she’ll start breathing on her own,” Vickie Kopf said on Facebook on Sunday.

Two hours later, she said they had removed the ventilator. “She’s breathing on her own and she wiped off her own face,” the mother said.

Jason Dalton, 45, is charged with shooting eight people, killing six of them in between driving customers for the Uber car service.

He was arrested early Feb. 21 and denied bail the next day after a court hearing in which a detective testified that Dalton admitted to the shooting spree.

Tiana Carruthers, 25, also was seriously wounded but expected to recover.

Reporting by Suzannah Gonzales; Editing by Ben Klayman and Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.