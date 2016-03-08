Michigan Uber teenage shooting victim leaves hospital

DETROIT (Reuters) - A 14-year-old Michigan girl critically wounded during a deadly shooting spree allegedly committed by an Uber driver left a Kalamazoo hospital on Tuesday after a 17-day stay, the hospital said.

Abigail Kopf, who was shot in the head, was to undergo the next stage of her recovery at an inpatient rehabilitation center in Grand Rapids, Bronson Children’s Hospital in Kalamazoo said.

“The pace of her progress is exceptional,” said Aaron Lane-Davies, medical director of the hospital.

Kopf initially was in critical condition after she was shot in a Cracker Barrel parking lot on Feb. 20 during a five-hour shooting rampage that left six people dead in Kalamazoo, about 150 miles (240 km) west of Detroit.

Jason Dalton, 45, is charged with shooting eight people, six fatally, in between stints driving customers for the Uber [UBER.UL] car service.

Dalton was arrested early on Feb. 21 and denied bail the next day at a court hearing, where a detective testified that Dalton had admitted to the shootings.

Last week, a judge ordered Dalton, who faces six murder counts that could bring life in prison, to undergo a competency exam. [nL2N16B0KZ]