Uber says won't change driver screening after Kalamazoo shooting

The logo of car-sharing service app Uber on a smartphone over a reserved lane for taxis in a street is seen in this photo illustration taken in Madrid on December 10, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Uber said on Monday it would not be changing the way it screened its drivers following the fatal weekend shooting rampage by a Michigan driver for the car-riding service.

The company also said that the alleged suspect, Jason Dalton, had received “very favorable” feedback on the app from previous riders.

“There were no red flags, if you will, that we could anticipate something like this,” said Uber’s chief security officer, Joe Sullivan.