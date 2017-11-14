FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SoftBank says considering investment in Uber but no final agreement reached
Sections
Featured
Life inside Rohingya refugee camps
Focus 360
Life inside Rohingya refugee camps
General Electric faces long road to pruning assets
Business
General Electric faces long road to pruning assets
Big money is coming to bitcoin: Novogratz
Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit
Big money is coming to bitcoin: Novogratz
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 14, 2017 / 1:25 AM / in 20 minutes

SoftBank says considering investment in Uber but no final agreement reached

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) said on Tuesday that it was considering investing in Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] but there was no final agreement at this stage.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

“If conditions on share price and a minimum of shares are not satisfactory for the SoftBank Group side, there is a possibility the SoftBank Group may not make an investment,” it said in a statement.

Uber said earlier this week that a planned deal with SoftBank and Dragoneer Investment Group was moving forward. The investment could be worth up to $10 billion, two people familiar with the matter previously told Reuters.

Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.