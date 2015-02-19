FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Uber begins food delivery service in Spain
February 19, 2015 / 11:56 AM / 3 years ago

Uber begins food delivery service in Spain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An illustration picture shows the logo of car-sharing service app Uber on a smartphone next to the picture of an official German taxi sign in Frankfurt, September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

MADRID (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc has extended its UberEATS restaurant delivery service, already operating in Loc Angeles, to Barcelona, the online car ride provider said on Thursday.

Worth more than $40 billion, Uber has been banned from operating its ride service in Spain, South Korea, India and France while it fights legal claims against alleged violations including using unlicensed drivers.

The food delivery service, subject to fewer regulatory restrictions than taxi-ride operations, will make use of its already established network of users in Barcelona.

The ride service was briefly available in Madrid before the legal case began.

Reporting by Carlos Ruano; Writing by Paul Day, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
