FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. judge dismisses Uber driver lawsuit over data breach
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
October 19, 2015 / 6:50 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. judge dismisses Uber driver lawsuit over data breach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Uber logo is seen on a vehicle near Union Square in San Francisco, California May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - A U.S. judge dismissed a proposed class action lawsuit filed by an Uber driver against the ride service over a data breach disclosed by the company, according to a ruling on Monday.

In February, Uber revealed that as many as 50,000 of its drivers’ names and license numbers had been improperly downloaded. One driver, Sasha Antman, sued Uber alleging poor network security.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler in San Francisco ruled that Antman had not plausibly alleged that Uber’s conduct surrounding the data breach caused injury. Beeler gave Antman’s attorneys 28 days to file an amended lawsuit to try to establish legal standing.

Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.