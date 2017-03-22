FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Uber expands international headquarters in Amsterdam
March 22, 2017 / 9:05 AM / 5 months ago

Uber expands international headquarters in Amsterdam

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The Uber app logo is seen on a mobile telephone in this October 28, 2016 photo illustration.Toby Melville/Illustration/File Photo

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The U.S. ride-hailing firm Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] said on Wednesday it will move its international headquarters in Amsterdam to a larger building ahead of plans to increase staff to 1,000 from 400.

Uber came to Amsterdam in October 2012 and it houses various parts of its operations, research, marketing and sales departments in the Dutch capital city. Amsterdam also hosts a team of engineers working on UberEATS food delivery software.

Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by David Clarke

