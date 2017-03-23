FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Uber Canada urges government to retain tax advantage
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
March 23, 2017 / 8:35 PM / 5 months ago

Uber Canada urges government to retain tax advantage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Uber Canada on Thursday urged the Canadian government to retain a tax advantage available to ride-services companies, a day after the country's Liberal administration proposed removing the measure.

The new national budget unveiled on Wednesday said the government planned to amend Canada's Excise Tax Act to redefine ride-sharing firms as taxi companies.

This would force the government to collect the goods and services tax (GST) on every ride provided, just as traditional taxi operators are required to do.

"Federal tax laws already offers small business owners a break on collecting sales tax, but unfairly exclude taxi drivers," Ian Black, regional general manager for Uber Canada said in a statement.

"The best way to support taxi drivers and level the playing field is to extend the same exemption to them," he said.

The change could mean higher fares for Uber customers in Canada, and would be the latest headache for the $70 billion company.

Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.