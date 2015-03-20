FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. Women not to partner with Uber in creating jobs
March 20, 2015 / 9:25 PM / 3 years ago

U.N. Women not to partner with Uber in creating jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An illustration picture shows the logo of car-sharing service app Uber on a smartphone next to the picture of an official German taxi sign in Frankfurt, September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

(Reuters) - A United Nations organization for gender equality and empowerment of women said it would not collaborate with online taxi service Uber Technologies Inc.

Uber said last week that it would partner with UN Women to create 1 million jobs for women as Uber drivers by 2020. (bit.ly/1AdC7DQ)

"UN Women will not accept an offer to collaborate in job creation with Uber", Executive Director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka said in a YouTube video uploaded by trade union federation Public Services International on Wednesday. (bit.ly/1MVu9Gg)

Uber was not immediately available to comment.

Reporting by Anya George Tharakan and Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru

