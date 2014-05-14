UBI CEO, speaking about probe, says confident things will be sorted out

MILAN (Reuters) - The chief executive of UBI Banca, Italy’s fifth-biggest lender, said on Wednesday he was confident the a probe into the bank’s top management and its leasing unit could be successfully dealt with.

“I am confident everything will be fixed and perfectly understood,” Victor Massiah told a conference call of analysts about the bank’s first-quarter results after news that he and two other bank’s top executives were under investigation over alleged obstruction of regulatory activity.