A man walks past the Ubisoft booth at the E3 Electronic Expo in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 14, 2016.

PARIS (Reuters) - Ubisoft said on Monday that Guillemot Brothers SE and a bank had entered into an agreement related to the purchase of up to 4,000,008 shares in the French video game maker, representing 3.5 percent of Ubisoft's total share capital.

