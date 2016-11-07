FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Ubisoft CEO reiterates desire to keep group independent, eyes Netflix series
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Britain heads back to Brexit table
Economy
Britain heads back to Brexit table
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
November 7, 2016 / 10:45 AM / 10 months ago

Ubisoft CEO reiterates desire to keep group independent, eyes Netflix series

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Yves Guillemot, CEO of Ubisoft, speaks on stage during the Ubisoft E3 conference at the Orpheum theatre in Los Angeles, California June 15, 2015.Mario Anzuoni

PARIS (Reuters) - The head of French software games developer Ubisoft reiterated on Monday his desire to keep Ubisoft independent, in the face of pressure from shareholder Vivendi, and added Ubisoft was in talks with Netflix over a series.

Vivendi has been gradually increasing its stake in Ubisoft, and holds more than 20 percent at the moment. But Vivendi ruled out making a hostile takeover bid for Ubisoft in October.

Ubisoft's chairman and chief executive, Yves Guillemot, also told reporters at a news briefing that there had been no new contact with Vivendi.

Guillemot added Ubisoft was considering acquisitions in the 50-100 million euros ($110.7 million) price range, primarily in the mobile phone games sector, and that Ubisoft was considering hiring 500-1,000 staff in France over the next five years.

He also said Ubisoft's founding family was looking at ways in which they could have the most control over Ubisoft.

($1 = 0.9033 euros)

Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic, writing by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Brian Love

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.