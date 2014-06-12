FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UBS taps ex-BofA banker for Americas investment bank role: memo
June 12, 2014 / 10:22 PM / 3 years ago

UBS taps ex-BofA banker for Americas investment bank role: memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - UBS UBSN.VX has appointed Jerry Marcus, a former Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAC.N) banker, as a vice chairman of its Americas investment bank, the Swiss bank said in an internal memo.

The bank said Marcus, who previously headed BofA’s retail investment banking group, would focus primarily on bolstering UBS’s work servicing retailers when he joins in September

Marcus has more than 30 years of experience in investment banking and began his career at Morgan Stanley (MS.N) in 1979, the memo added.

The move comes less than a week after UBS hired a former Credit Suisse CSGN.VX banker as a vice chairman of its financial institutions group in the Americas, and a month after it brought ex-Barclays (BARC.L) senior deal maker Ros Stephenson on board.

Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore and Katharina Bart in Zurich; editing by Gunna Dickson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
