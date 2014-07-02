FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UBS chief currency strategist leaves bank: WSJ
July 2, 2014 / 10:28 PM / 3 years ago

UBS chief currency strategist leaves bank: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of UBS bank is seen at its Belgian office in Brussels June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

(Reuters) - UBS AG’s UBSN.VX chief currency strategist has left the Swiss bank as part of its efforts to cut costs and streamline operations, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

The Journal said Mansoor Mohi-uddin, who was based in Singapore, joined Swiss Bank Corp in 1998 as an emerging-markets strategist before the company's merger with Union Bank of Switzerland. (on.wsj.com/1rYdo4x)

A spokeswoman for UBS declined to comment on the report.

Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
