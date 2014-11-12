FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UBS says has 86.55 percent of shares tendered so far in share swap
#Deals
November 12, 2014 / 6:01 AM / 3 years ago

UBS says has 86.55 percent of shares tendered so far in share swap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Raindrops cover the logo of Swiss bank UBS at an office building in Zurich July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - Switzerland’s biggest bank UBS UBSN.VX said on Wednesday 86.55 percent of stakeholders had tendered their shares into a new holding company, part of a restructuring drive to ensure it can be broken up more easily in a crisis.

Zurich-based UBS said in a statement it had reduced the minimum acceptance condition to 66.67 percent, from 90 percent previously, and extended the initial acceptance period of its share-for-share exchange offer to Nov. 20.

UBS launched the share-swap program in September. It has previously said it expects to propose a supplementary payout to shareholders of at least 0.25 francs a share once it had completed the transaction.

Reporting by Joshua Franklin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
