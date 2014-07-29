FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UBS says cooperating with U.S. inquiries about dark pools
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 29, 2014 / 6:32 AM / 3 years ago

UBS says cooperating with U.S. inquiries about dark pools

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of UBS bank is seen at its Belgian office in Brussels June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

ZURICH (Reuters) - UBS on Tuesday became the latest bank to say it is cooperating with inquiries about alternative trading system, also known as “dark pools”, from various American regulators.

The Swiss bank said in its second-quarter report that the Securities and Exchange Commission, the New York Attorney General, and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, or FINRA, had made inquiries.

The bank also said it is among dozens of defendants named in putative class actions pending in New York federal court over dark pool trading.

Credit Suisse, one of the biggest players in dark pools, said last week the bank was working with regulators to stamp out potential abuses in the alternative trading venue.

Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Katharina Bart

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.