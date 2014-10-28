FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UBS says has not resolved U.S. forex probe, extends Libor pact
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 28, 2014 / 6:41 AM / 3 years ago

UBS says has not resolved U.S. forex probe, extends Libor pact

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Swiss bank UBS is seen at the entrance of an office building in Zurich July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - Switzerland’s largest bank UBS UBSN.VX said on Tuesday it had not reached a resolution with the U.S. Department of Justice’s antitrust or criminal divisions in connection with alleged rigging of foreign exchange markets.

In its quarterly report, the Zurich-based bank said it had agreed with antitrust and criminal divisions to extend a non-prosecution agreement governing its 2012 settlement over rigging benchmark interest rates by one year, to December 2015, in relation to the forex probe.

UBS also said it booked 1.8 billion Swiss francs ($1.90 billion) in third-quarter charges as it discusses a settlement to the forex investigation.

Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Katharina Bart

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.