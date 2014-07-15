UBS banks on growth in business with the ultra-rich

The logo of UBS bank is seen at its Belgian office in Brussels June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

ZURICH (Reuters) - UBS UBSN.VX expects its business with its wealthiest clients to grow by 7 to 8 percent in terms of assets, as the area plays an increasingly important role for the Swiss private bank.

Private banks are increasingly seeking the ultra-rich - typically those with liquid assets of 50 million Swiss francs ($55.9 million) or more - in a shift from an earlier strategy of chasing the “mass-affluent”, or moderately rich.

“Growth in net new money of 7 to 8 percent is possible over the cycle, if you look at the past five or six years,” Joe Stadler, the Zurich-based bank’s global head of ultra-high net worth business, told Reuters in an interview. He did not specify a timeframe.

UBS has only published separate results for its ultra-rich division for the past two years. In that period, it has posted quarterly growth of net new money of between 4.5 percent and nearly 12 percent. It recorded growth of just over 7 percent in the latest quarter.

Switzerland’s largest lender, and the world’s largest private bank by assets, has cut back on risky debt trading, which has been made more expensive by tougher regulations, in favor of its low-risk private banking arm, a move it says will drive returns for shareholders.

UBS’ business with the ultra-rich now accounts for almost half of the broader private bank’s assets of 899 billion francs. That proportion is up from about a third five years ago.

While business with the wealthiest actually commands a lower margin on assets than other segments, these clients make up for it in sheer volume. Because their assets tend to be diversified between business and private interests, the super-rich also tend to feed into private banks’ other arms - investment banking and asset management.

HIGH MAINTENANCE

The ultra-rich are known as a high-maintenance group of clients, typically commanding more sophisticated banking services as well as the best perks from their private banks like private dinners with professional tennis player Roger Federer, a Credit Suisse CSGN.VX brand ambassador.

For UBS, which does not break down the ultra-rich segment by region in its results, Asia represents a major growth market, as the region sees a surge in millionaires and billionaires.

“We’ve been strong in Asia for many years and want to build our presence further. We’re also growing in emerging markets, in Europe, and in Switzerland,” Stadler said.

Europe is a sore spot for Swiss private banks, which are suffering withdrawals of funds as Germany, France and other European countries crack down on untaxed funds hidden in Switzerland’s offshore accounts.

However, the ultra-wealthy are more likely to be tax-compliant, according to Swiss private bankers.

“The debate around tax transparency is hardly relevant for ultra-high net worth clients,” Stadler said.

“Today’s standards help to prevent banking secrecy being abused for tax evasion, and this development has been favorable for our business.”

Switzerland, along with Singapore, has joined the growing ranks of countries agreeing to share tax information, effectively abandoning centuries-old banking secrecy under an onslaught of international pressure.

Swiss banks UBS and Credit Suisse are increasingly seeing competition for the ultra-rich segment, for example from Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) which said last week it was growing quickly with new client money pouring in, following two years of restructuring.

($1 = 0.8921 Swiss Francs)