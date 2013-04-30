UBS Americas brokerage first-quarter profit hits record

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Pretax profit at the Americas brokerage operation of UBS AG UBSN.VX(UBS.N) climbed 19 percent from a year ago and 16 percent from the fourth quarter to a record $251 million.

UBS Wealth Management Americas kicked in 16 percent of its Swiss parent’s profit in the first quarter as record assets collected by its 7,000 brokers offset lower interest income and rising compensation costs, UBS said on Tuesday.

Profit at UBS AG, which is shrinking the size of its investment bank and increasing its services for wealthy individuals globally, fell 5 percent in the quarter.

UBS is offering more incentives to its brokers to sell a variety of investment products, loans and financial planning services to individuals with $1 million or more of investable assets. In the United States, Canada and Latin America, they collected $9.2 billion from existing and new clients, up 4 percent from the fourth quarter and 99 percent from $4.6 billion in the first quarter of 2012.

The addition of 50 new brokers since last year’s first quarter and better coordination with the parent company’s private bank helped offset lower mutual fund and annuity fee income in the Americas unit, the bank said.

Revenue per broker was $984,000 and remained higher than at major competitors but dipped from an industry record of more than $1 million that UBS brokers produced in the fourth quarter. UBS Wealth Americas, an offshoot of the old PaineWebber brokerage, attributed the decline to a 6 percent drop in net interest income. Commission and fee income rose 1 percent from last quarter and 18 percent from a year earlier.

The unit, led by former Merrill Lynch wealth head Robert McCann, also generated lower profit from selling securities in its portfolio than in the fourth quarter.

McCann has revved up productivity and reversed losses and attrition of brokers since his arrival in 2009, but also increased expenses by dangling rich recruiting packages to lure top brokers from rivals.

Financial adviser compensation increased 14 percent from a year ago and 6 percent from the fourth quarter to $662 million, while advances and other recruiting commitments added another $171 million of expenses.

Operating expenses at the Americas unit totaled $1.5 billion, representing 17.5 percent of the parent bank’s total. Revenue was flat versus the fourth quarter and up 11 percent from a year earlier at $1.7 billion.

In a presentation to investors, UBS said the U.S. brokerage unit’s cost as a percentage of income fell to 85.5 percent, within the bank’s target range and well below a ratio of over 90 percent when McCann first began bolstering the unit. Overall costs at the unit fell 3 percent due to lower charges for expected litigation and regulatory matters.

UBS AG also warned that client activity is slowing in the current quarter due to reduced confidence over ongoing geopolitical risks, euro zone problems and “an increasing focus on unresolved U.S. fiscal issues.”

U.S.-traded shares of UBS AG were up 6.1 percent to $17.81 in late-morning trading, reflecting better-than-expected earnings and capital ratios.