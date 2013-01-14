UBS says Novelli rejoins as chairman of global M&A

LONDON (Reuters) - UBS UBSN.VX said Piero Novelli had rejoined the Swiss bank as chairman of global mergers and acquisitions, according to a memo to staff on Monday.

Novelli left Japanese bank Nomura (9716.T) last year, where he was global co-head of M&A, after joining it from UBS in January 2011. He was global head of M&A at UBS between 2004 and 2008/09, after joining from Merrill Lynch (BAC.N), where he was head of European M&A.

Novelli will report to investment bank boss Andrea Orcel with the task of strengthening UBS’s advisory practice and ensuring greater global connectivity, the memo said. It said his clients in the past have included Repsol(REP.MC), Enel(ENEI.MI), Renault(RENA.PA), Siemens(SIEGn.DE), GM(GM.N), Ford (F.N)and Cisco(CSCO.O).