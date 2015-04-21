UBS targets 15 percent asset growth in Asia-Pacific: Zeltner

The logo of Swiss bank UBS is seen at the company's headquarters in Zurich February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Swiss bank UBS is looking to grow wealth assets in Asia-Pacific to the tune of 15 percent annually as it builds its presence in China and consolidates its leading position in the region.

With 269 billion Swiss francs ($280.4 billion) of invested assets, UBS ranks as the biggest wealth manager in Asia-Pacific. Last year, it attracted nearly 27 billion Swiss francs of net new assets in Asia, confirming it as the fastest-growing region for a wealth management business in which it is the global leader.

“Here we need to grow two to three times the Asia growth story. It’s 15 percent and above that we want to grow,” Juerg Zeltner, Wealth Management CEO at UBS, told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.

The main driver of growth in Asia was undoubtedly Chinese wealth, with China now representing UBS’ biggest private banking market outside its home of Switzerland and the United States, Zeltner, the Swiss executive said.

“China is clearly our number one opportunity. China is already our largest wealth management market (excluding Switzerland and the United States). It’s bigger than Germany,” said Zeltner, who spends 30 percent of his time in Asia.

Last month, UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti, putting renewed emphasis on wealth management after shrinking the investment banking business, said he expected Asia to represent 30 percent of UBS’s global invested assets within a decade.

UBS is betting on a strategy that allows wealthy clients to have their assets managed out of offshore centers such as Hong Kong and Singapore but also at home in China, where the bank has been operating an onshore wealth management business since 2004.

This contrast with the approach of many international rivals, who prefer to cater for wealthy Chinese clients from offshore centers only.

“If you look at global wealth, around 70 percent is today onshore,” said Zeltner.

“In the long-term, it’s pretty clear that with all the ongoing changes, people will regain more confidence in the (Chinese) government and people will want their assets close to home and I want to be able to access those assets,” he said.

Confirming an earlier report by Bloomberg, the UBS executive said he had put the bank’s Australian wealth division under review, and was exploring all options, including a possible sale.

“The (Australian) market is dominated by local banks. It is very competitive environment and of course we look at our options in such an environment,” Zeltner said.

($1 = 0.9592 Swiss francs)