Exclusive: UBS drops BlackRock dividend fund from select list

(Reuters) - UBS Wealth Management Americas has dropped BlackRock’s Equity Dividend Fund from its Mutual Fund Select list, according to a memo obtained by Reuters.

According to the memo dated Jan. 13, the brokerage arm of UBS AG - Switzerland’s biggest bank - dropped the fund from its list of funds that it recommends to its over 7,000 advisers due to concerns about the Equity Dividend Fund’s underperformance, increasing size and potential style drift.

BlackRock’s Dividend Equity Fund is focused on buying high quality companies that grow their dividend through time, the firm said in an e-mailed statement. “This approach provides lower volatility than the overall market and has been able to outpace the market and our peers on dividend growth over time, which is reflected in the Equity Dividend Fund’s 10-year track record,” the statement said.

UBS was not immediately available for comment.

“Performance relative to peers and to benchmarks has disappointed over a multiyear period, following the strategy’s very strong run in 2007-2008,” UBS wrote in its memo.

The $28 billion BlackRock Equity Dividend Fund has performed among the bottom half of its peers for the last one, three and five years, according to Morningstar.

The entire investment strategy, which includes managed accounts, is around $50 billion, according to the UBS note, which the firm said it worries will “limit the strategy’s flexibility and alpha potential.”

UBS also noted that it has some concerns about the Equity Dividend Fund’s new portfolio manager, Tony DeSpirito, who joined the fund’s management team in 2014, because he has historically been a “deep value manager,” and that could change the way the fund has been managed.

UBS noted that DeSpirito refuted its concerns and the fund still has its previous manager, Bob Shearer, in place, “which does provide some level of comfort and style stability.”

The mutual fund and the managed account will remain on the UBS platform, so advisers can still invest their clients’ money using the strategy.

BlackRock had made strides growing its retail actively managed business, despite the underperformance of its equity funds.

The firm’s mutual funds posted record inflows of $18.9 billion last year.