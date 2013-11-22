FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UBS reaches immunity deal with EU over Libor: WSJ
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 22, 2013 / 6:00 AM / 4 years ago

UBS reaches immunity deal with EU over Libor: WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

People walk past a branch office of Swiss bank UBS in Zurich October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

(Reuters) - UBS AG UBSN.VX has reached an immunity deal with European Union authorities that will protect the Swiss bank from further penalties for alleged manipulation of key interest rates, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Under the arrangement, UBS is rewarded for cooperating with investigators and turning over information about other banks, the Journal reported.

UBS has been granted immunity in a case relating to efforts to manipulate the London interbank offered rate, or Libor, according to WSJ. (link.reuters.com/gym84v)

Authorities in the United States, Britain and elsewhere have so far fined UBS, Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L), Barclays (BARC.L), Rabobank RABO.UL and broker ICAP IAP.L $3.7 billion for manipulating rates.

The Libor and its European cousin (Euribor) are used to price hundreds of trillions of dollars in assets, from mortgages to derivatives.

Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.