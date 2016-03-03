UBS France faces investigation for alleged witness tampering

A tram drives past the building of Swiss banks UBS and Credit Suisse (R) at the Paradeplatz in Zurich January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

PARIS/ZURICH (Reuters) - The French subsidiary of UBS UBSG.VX is under investigation for alleged witness tampering after a former worker made a complaint, the bank said on Thursday.

“UBS France confirms that, following a complaint filed by a former employee, the judge decided to put the bank under formal examination for interfering with the witness, but not for moral harassment, also alleged by this former employee,” UBS said in an emailed statement.

“We strongly deny these allegations and are confident that we can vigorously defend our rights and position.”

Last month, French investigating prosecutors said they had completed an investigation of the Swiss bank and its French unit over allegations the bank helped clients avoid taxes. Investigating judges will now decide whether to bring the case to trial.

UBS denies wrongdoing in the tax investigation.