10 months ago
UBS has completed most of cost savings in wealth management: paper
BOXING
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Brexit
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Exchange-traded funds
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
#Business News
November 5, 2016 / 2:31 PM / 10 months ago

UBS has completed most of cost savings in wealth management: paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Swiss bank UBS is seen on a building in Zurich, February 13, 2013.Michael Buholzer/File Photo

ZURICH (Reuters) - UBS (UBSG.S) has completed most of the cost savings at its flagship wealth management division with around 400 positions eliminated, the unit's president, Juerg Zeltner, said in an interview published on Saturday.

"Due to the decline in earnings, we had to intervene on the costs side," Zeltner told Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft.

"No-one likes to do that, but the current cost/income ratio of almost 65 percent protects the profit and gives us a better starting position."

There could be more staffing reductions by the end of the year, but "most of it is behind us," Zeltner said.

The Swiss bank will cut several dozen jobs at part of its private bank, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters last week.

Zeltner said the lender would also benefit from its Europabank plan to organize its European Wealth Management into a single entity in one location, freeing up capital while reducing costs and complexity.

Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.