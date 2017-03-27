FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
UBS names leaders in U.S., European wealth management product units
#Business News
March 27, 2017 / 8:35 PM / 5 months ago

UBS names leaders in U.S., European wealth management product units

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The logo of Swiss bank UBS is seen at a branch office in Zurich, Switzerland January 27, 2017.Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - UBS (UBSG.S) named new leaders of its European and U.S. divisions responsible for wealth management products, the world's biggest private bank said on Monday, as the bank looks to increase collaboration among its global wealth business.

UBS has made Christian Wiesendanger and Jason Chandler global co-heads of Wealth Management Investment Platforms and Solutions and Wealth Management Americas Investment Platforms and Solutions.

The pair will report jointly to Juerg Zeltner, Wealth Management head in Europe, and Tom Naratil, head of UBS Wealth Management Americas in New York. The changes are effective April 3.

Under Naratil, the Swiss bank's former finance chief who took over as head of the wealth business in New York in January 2016, UBS has looked for structural ways to improve "alignment" across its business.

Chandler replaces Paul Hatch, who will take on the job of northeast divisional director and chairman for the private bank. Wiesendanger takes over from the interim leader Jakob Stott, who will return full time to his role as Europe's wealth management divisional vice chairman.

Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by David Clarke and Leslie Adler

