UBS sees inflows sagging, murky outlook for Brazil equities

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Foreign clients brought money into UBS AG’s Brazil brokerage unit at a slower pace this month than in May and April, as the outlook for the domestic economy deteriorates and uncertainty mounts over the path of U.S. interest rates, a senior executive at the unit said in an interview.

Daniel Mendonça de Barros, head of Brazil equities at UBS Brazil CCTVM SA, said the prevailing notion among most market participants is that the U.S. Federal Reserve could raise borrowing costs in September. UBS Brazil is the nation’s No. 1 high-frequency trading shop with around 75 percent market share.

The same group expects investors to only return to Brazil’s equity market once the latter fully understand the rationale behind the Fed decision, he noted. This year, foreign inflows have accounted for over half of trading volumes on the São Paulo Stock Exchange.

“We shall see the worst moment for the market within the next 60 days,” Mendonça de Barros said in an interview on Tuesday, adding that investors will likely take a “wait-and-see approach” ahead of the Fed decision.

His remarks underscore that there may be little appetite for riskier Brazilian assets ahead of the Fed move, with extra pressure coming from domestic political and economic turmoil. Brazilian investors tend to look to data and market performance in the United States as a gauge for global market sentiment.

The murky outlook for Brazil is also weighing on high-frequency trading, which now responds for 20 percent of the exchange’s daily volumes, Mendonça de Barros added.

While there are signals that Brazil’s Finance Minister Joaquim Levy has built enough support for much-needed federal budget cuts, fallout from a corruption probe involving ruling coalition members could stoke political uncertainty, he noted.

A significant recovery in initial public offerings may not take place before next year, when confidence could return, Mendonça de Barros said.

Foreign investors, traditionally the largest buyers of Brazilian IPOs, snapped up 69 percent of deals between 2006 and 2012, but their participation fell to about 40 percent since 2013, according to Thomson Reuters data.

UBS recently injected over 90 million reais ($31 million) into UBS Brazil CCTVM, to prepare for a potential resumption of capital market transactions like IPOs and follow-on offerings in 2016.