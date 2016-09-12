FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UBS CFO sees bank in strong dividend position in three years
September 12, 2016 / 2:11 PM / a year ago

UBS CFO sees bank in strong dividend position in three years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Swiss bank UBS is seen on a building in Zurich, Switzerland December 19, 2012.Michael Buholzer/File Photo

ZURICH (Reuters) - UBS expects to resolve major legal cases over the next three years and to have greater clarity over regulatory requirements, putting it in a position to pay healthy returns to shareholders, finance chief Kirt Gardner said on Monday.

"Over the next three years, once we have all of that behind us, it really puts us in a really, really strong position to consistently return capital at attractive levels to our shareholders," Gardner said in a conference presentation which was streamed via webcast.

Gardner also said the Swiss bank remained committed to its current dividend policy of paying out at least 50 percent of net profit to shareholders if capital requirements are met.

Reporting by Joshua Franklin, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
