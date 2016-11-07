FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Swiss tax authority will not appeal UBS file access in French tax probe
November 7, 2016 / 10:38 AM / 10 months ago

Swiss tax authority will not appeal UBS file access in French tax probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Swiss bank UBS is seen at the company's headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland February 10, 2015.Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

ZURICH (Reuters) - The Swiss federal tax administration (FTA) has decided not to appeal against a court decision to let UBS inspect files and receive information in a tax investigation by French tax authorities, FTA said on Monday.

The Swiss federal administrative court (FAC) in October decided to grant UBS "party status", allowing it to access the files and be served with all final decisions by Switzerland's tax administration following a request from French tax authorities to transmit clients' tax data in May.

"The Federal Tax Administration recognizes that UBS could be especially impacted by the mutual assistance procedure due to the ongoing proceedings," FTA said in a statement on Monday.

"It should therefore be granted party rights, and FTA will not appeal the decision with the Swiss Federal Supreme Court."

Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi

Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi
