UBS settles New York CDO lawsuit

ZURICH (Reuters) - UBS has settled a lawsuit accusing it of fraudulently causing $331 million of losses from collateralized debt obligations (CDOs) issued before the financial crisis, a spokesman for the Swiss bank said on Friday.

Loreley Financing, a group of special-purposes entities based in Jersey in the Channel Islands, filed a lawsuit in New York state in 2012 over four CDOs arranged by UBS.

The CDOs were comprised of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit default swaps. When the housing market crashed, Loreley suffered huge losses and claimed UBS had misrepresented the CDOs, which it bought in 2006 and 2007.

The terms of the settlement were not disclosed.