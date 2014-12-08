FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UBS asset management chairman to exit for Australian treasury
December 8, 2014 / 6:52 AM / 3 years ago

UBS asset management chairman to exit for Australian treasury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

John Fraser, chief executive of UBS Global Asset Management, speaks during an interview with Reuters in New York in this file photo taken on December 19, 2005.

ZURICH (Reuters) - UBS UBSG.VX said its chairman of asset management John Fraser will leave the Swiss bank to become Secretary of the Australian Treasury effective Jan. 15.

The Australian executive had stepped down from the day-to-day running of UBS’ asset management arm last year, but remained with the bank in a chairman’s role.

“I’d like to congratulate John and wish him every success as he takes on this new challenge,” UBS Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said in a statement.

“I’d also like to thank him for the lasting contribution he has made to UBS as a leader, an executive board member and a colleague over the last two decades.”

Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
