UBS hires four advisers from Merrill Lynch, Wells Fargo

(Reuters) - UBS Wealth Management Americas said it had hired four financial advisers with about $765 million in assets under management from BofA Merrill Lynch and Wells Fargo & Co.

Ryan McCuller, Bobby Senter and Byron Brook joined UBS Wealth’s Plano, Texas office from Merrill Lynch on Sept. 16, UBS Wealth, the U.S. brokerage arm of Swiss bank UBS Group AG, said.

Lance Martin, who was an adviser with Wells Fargo, joined UBS at Tulsa, Oklahoma on Sept. 18.