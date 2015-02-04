FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UBS to hire former ING executive as private bank vice-chairman
#Money
February 4, 2015 / 10:52 AM / 3 years ago

UBS to hire former ING executive as private bank vice-chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Swiss bank UBS is seen on a building in Zurich November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss bank UBS is hiring former ING executive Eli Leenaars a vice-chairman of its flagship private bank, in a bid to win new clients among the ultra wealthy.

“Eli has built up a substantial and worldwide network of contacts right across the industry which he is keen to leverage for UBS,” UBS private bank head Juerg Zeltner wrote in a memo to staff on Wednesday and seen by Reuters.

Leenaars joins four other private bank vice-chairmen including prominent former Unicredit banker Edoardo Spezzotti and Juerg Haller, previously head of UBS’ offshore business in Europe.

UBS said Leenaars had a track record of financial advice for complex and sophisticated client requirements and experience with digital channels.

A three-year drive at UBS is aimed at focusing more strongly on the wealth unit while cutting its investment bank and abandoning riskier activities such as bond trading.

Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by Mark Potter

