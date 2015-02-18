FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UBS to combine EU businesses in one unit: Handelsblatt
February 18, 2015 / 5:51 PM / 3 years ago

UBS to combine EU businesses in one unit: Handelsblatt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - UBS, Switzerland’s biggest bank, plans to combine its EU businesses in one unit, Germany’s Handelsblatt newspaper reported without citing sources, adding the operation would probably be run out of Frankfurt.

Handelsblatt said UBS was planning to create a “Europa-Bank” with a focus on wealth management, adding that Luxembourg was also still in the race as a possible location.

A preliminary decision on where the unit will be based is to be made next week, the paper said, adding that talks with German financial watchdog Bafin were advanced.

UBS and Bafin declined to comment.

UBS -- which last week warned about the impact on profit of the surging Swiss franc and negative interest rates when presenting fourth-quarter results -- hopes to cut costs significantly as a result of the move, Handelsblatt said.

Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Andreas Kroener and Albert Schmieder; Editing by Thomas Atkins and Mark Potter

