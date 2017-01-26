FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
UBS's Blessing says challenge in 2017 is to earn 'decent money'
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
January 26, 2017 / 5:23 PM / 7 months ago

UBS's Blessing says challenge in 2017 is to earn 'decent money'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

the logo of Swiss bank UBS is seen in Zurich, Switzerland November 10, 2016.Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - UBS (UBSG.S) Swiss head Martin Blessing said on Thursday the bank's biggest challenge this year will be keeping up decent returns.

"We must also see that we still earn decent money. That will certainly be the biggest challenge in 2017," Blessing, who joined UBS in September, said at a banking conference organized by Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft.

One factor making things tougher for banks in Switzerland is the Swiss central bank's negative interest rate policy. Blessing said UBS has no plans to pass on negative rates to retail clients.

Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Angelika Gruber

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.