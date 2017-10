The company's logo is seen at an office building of Swiss bank UBS in Basel October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - Shares of Swiss bank UBS UBS.VX were set to rise on Monday after media reported the bank was to cut up to 10,000 jobs as it contends with shrinking revenue and rising capital requirements.

Shares were indicated to open 3.8 percent higher at 0700 GMT, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.