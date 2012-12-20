UBS taps Barclays banker to head financial M&A in the Americas

The logo of Swiss bank UBS is seen at their offices in New York December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

NEW YORK (Reuters) - UBS UBSN.VX has tapped a former Barclays Bank Plc (BARC.L) investment banker to lead its financial institutions group in the Americas, according to a memo seen by Reuters that was sent to UBS employees Thursday.

Greg Kennedy, who was formerly managing director and co-head of the depository group in the Americas at Barclays, will start his new position at UBS in March, according to the memo, from Steve Cummings, head of corporate client solutions in the Americas for UBS.

Kennedy replaces Halle Bennett, who served as head of FIG Americas for the past four years. Bennett will continue in his other UBS position overseeing specialty finance, according to the memo.

“FIG continues to be a key business for the region, and I would like to take this opportunity to thank Halle Benett for his leadership of FIG Americas over the last four years,” Cummings wrote in the memo. “Our FIG franchise has generated strong momentum this year, with significant growth and capture of market share.”

A Barclays spokesman declined to comment on whether the firm is replacing Kennedy.